EU Scrutinizes Shein Over Allegations of Non-Compliance

The European Commission will meet with Shein representatives following French concerns about potentially illegal items on the marketplace. The investigation is under the EU's Digital Services Act, mandating platforms ensure seller compliance with EU standards. Shein has not yet responded to these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:24 IST
The European Commission, responding to a call from the French government, will conduct a meeting with representatives from the Chinese e-commerce platform Shein on Friday. This development follows concerns regarding the sale of child-like sex dolls and banned weapons on the platform.

The Commission possesses the authority to probe significant online marketplaces under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA). This legislation mandates that these platforms gather and verify information on third-party sellers and ensure their marketplaces do not offer non-compliant products.

A spokesperson for the Commission confirmed the impending contact with Shein's representatives to address the issue and discuss possible actions in adherence to the DSA. Shein has yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.

