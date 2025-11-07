Left Menu

Successful Evacuation: Pirates Thwarted in High Seas Drama

The Malta-flagged tanker Hellas Aphrodite evaded a pirate hijack attempt off Somalia, with all crew members safe. A European Union warship's team intervened, boarding the vessel shortly after the pirates departed, securing the safety of the 24 onboard seafarers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a successful maritime security operation, all crew members aboard the Hellas Aphrodite are safe after pirates attempted to seize control of the Malta-flagged tanker off the coast of Somalia.

A European Union warship arrived quickly on the scene, deploying a team to board the vessel. They found that the 24 seafarers onboard were unharmed. The pirates had left the ship prior to the EU intervention.

Officials from maritime security firm Diaplous confirmed the incident, underscoring the importance of vigilance and quick response in ensuring maritime safety across pirate-prone waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

