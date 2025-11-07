Successful Evacuation: Pirates Thwarted in High Seas Drama

In a successful maritime security operation, all crew members aboard the Hellas Aphrodite are safe after pirates attempted to seize control of the Malta-flagged tanker off the coast of Somalia.

A European Union warship arrived quickly on the scene, deploying a team to board the vessel. They found that the 24 seafarers onboard were unharmed. The pirates had left the ship prior to the EU intervention.

Officials from maritime security firm Diaplous confirmed the incident, underscoring the importance of vigilance and quick response in ensuring maritime safety across pirate-prone waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)