Revolutionizing Communication: CAG Adopts Bhashini AI for Multilingual Efficiency
CAG partners with Bhashini AI to enhance multilingual communication across its 200 offices. The platform translates text, numbers, voice, images, and videos securely. This move aims to improve report generation, detect AI use, and prevent plagiarism. Major goals include streamlined communications with government entities and media.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is integrating the multilingual translation AI platform, Bhashini, into over 200 of its offices. This strategic move aims to simplify communication and streamline processes, especially in areas involving report generation, by detecting AI usage and identifying potential plagiarism.
Bhashini, a cutting-edge government AI platform, facilitates the translation of text, numbers, voices, images, and videos, operating within a secure cloud-based environment. The CAG has formalized this collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Digital India Bhashini Division, part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
By adopting Bhashini, CAG intends to build an efficient workflow for translating reports and supporting communication across its operations. This initiative will greatly benefit engagements with Parliamentary Committees, government employees, stakeholders, and the vernacular media, enhancing the overall communication strategy and infrastructure.
