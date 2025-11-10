Left Menu

Revolutionizing Communication: CAG Adopts Bhashini AI for Multilingual Efficiency

CAG partners with Bhashini AI to enhance multilingual communication across its 200 offices. The platform translates text, numbers, voice, images, and videos securely. This move aims to improve report generation, detect AI use, and prevent plagiarism. Major goals include streamlined communications with government entities and media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:42 IST
Revolutionizing Communication: CAG Adopts Bhashini AI for Multilingual Efficiency
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is integrating the multilingual translation AI platform, Bhashini, into over 200 of its offices. This strategic move aims to simplify communication and streamline processes, especially in areas involving report generation, by detecting AI usage and identifying potential plagiarism.

Bhashini, a cutting-edge government AI platform, facilitates the translation of text, numbers, voices, images, and videos, operating within a secure cloud-based environment. The CAG has formalized this collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Digital India Bhashini Division, part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

By adopting Bhashini, CAG intends to build an efficient workflow for translating reports and supporting communication across its operations. This initiative will greatly benefit engagements with Parliamentary Committees, government employees, stakeholders, and the vernacular media, enhancing the overall communication strategy and infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Lukoil's International Struggles: Sanctions and Seizures

Lukoil's International Struggles: Sanctions and Seizures

 Global
2
Navigating Today's Unpredictable Security Landscape

Navigating Today's Unpredictable Security Landscape

 India
3
Red Fort Metro Blast Triggers Statewide Alert in Uttar Pradesh

Red Fort Metro Blast Triggers Statewide Alert in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Justice Pursued: Dalit Women's Struggle for Safety

Justice Pursued: Dalit Women's Struggle for Safety

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025