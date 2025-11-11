Left Menu

AI in Journalism: Embracing Technology with Responsibility

A workshop in Mumbai underscored the need for responsible AI use in journalism. Emphasizing ethical standards and verification, speakers highlighted that AI is a tool, not a truth source. The program aimed at equipping journalists with AI skills while stressing the importance of human oversight in data usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:53 IST
AI in Journalism: Embracing Technology with Responsibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the rapidly evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence, journalism faces the dual challenge of acquiring technical prowess while fostering a sense of ethical responsibility. Experts at a recent event in Mumbai highlighted the essential need for journalists to verify AI-generated content using emerging deepfake detection tools.

Speaking at the inauguration of an AI training program tailored for journalists, Manisha Verma, Maharashtra's Additional Chief Secretary, emphasized that AI training should be experiential and adapted to the participants' skill levels. The event, hosted by multiple organizations including the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University, sought to blend practical AI usage with ethical considerations in journalism.

Principal Secretary Brijesh Singh underscored that while AI can efficiently process information, it is crucial for journalists to validate their sources. He cautioned against overlooking human verification and warned about the legal implications of uploading sensitive information on AI platforms, thus advocating for careful and responsible AI interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Advocates for Equitable Climate Action at COP30

India Advocates for Equitable Climate Action at COP30

 India
2
Surging Settler Attacks Escalate Tensions in West Bank

Surging Settler Attacks Escalate Tensions in West Bank

 Global
3
MNM Aims for Common Symbol in 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

MNM Aims for Common Symbol in 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

 India
4
France Aids Palestinian Constitution Drafting Amidst International Tensions

France Aids Palestinian Constitution Drafting Amidst International Tensions

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025