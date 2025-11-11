AI in Journalism: Embracing Technology with Responsibility
A workshop in Mumbai underscored the need for responsible AI use in journalism. Emphasizing ethical standards and verification, speakers highlighted that AI is a tool, not a truth source. The program aimed at equipping journalists with AI skills while stressing the importance of human oversight in data usage.
- Country:
- India
In the rapidly evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence, journalism faces the dual challenge of acquiring technical prowess while fostering a sense of ethical responsibility. Experts at a recent event in Mumbai highlighted the essential need for journalists to verify AI-generated content using emerging deepfake detection tools.
Speaking at the inauguration of an AI training program tailored for journalists, Manisha Verma, Maharashtra's Additional Chief Secretary, emphasized that AI training should be experiential and adapted to the participants' skill levels. The event, hosted by multiple organizations including the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University, sought to blend practical AI usage with ethical considerations in journalism.
Principal Secretary Brijesh Singh underscored that while AI can efficiently process information, it is crucial for journalists to validate their sources. He cautioned against overlooking human verification and warned about the legal implications of uploading sensitive information on AI platforms, thus advocating for careful and responsible AI interactions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Congress Extends Deadline for BMC Poll Aspirants
High Drama in Mumbai: The Controversial Case of Rohit Arya
Tragic Creek Jump: A Tale of Friendship and Loss in Mumbai
Mumbai's Real Estate Surges With $1.2 Billion Investment Boom in 2025
Mumbai's Entrepreneurial Spirit Shines at 'Pickle & Padel Connect'