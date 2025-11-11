AI in Journalism: Embracing Technology with Responsibility

In the rapidly evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence, journalism faces the dual challenge of acquiring technical prowess while fostering a sense of ethical responsibility. Experts at a recent event in Mumbai highlighted the essential need for journalists to verify AI-generated content using emerging deepfake detection tools.

Speaking at the inauguration of an AI training program tailored for journalists, Manisha Verma, Maharashtra's Additional Chief Secretary, emphasized that AI training should be experiential and adapted to the participants' skill levels. The event, hosted by multiple organizations including the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University, sought to blend practical AI usage with ethical considerations in journalism.

Principal Secretary Brijesh Singh underscored that while AI can efficiently process information, it is crucial for journalists to validate their sources. He cautioned against overlooking human verification and warned about the legal implications of uploading sensitive information on AI platforms, thus advocating for careful and responsible AI interactions.

