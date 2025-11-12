Markets Surge on Optimism Over U.S. Government Reopening

The anticipation of a U.S. government reopening sends ripples through global markets, promising financial relief to unpaid federal workers and reviving vital economic data flow. This development brings hope of a return to normalcy after a prolonged period of uncertainty.

In Washington D.C., members of Congress capitalize on the situation for publicity, with some opting for carpooling or lengthy Harley Davidson rides to participate in crucial votes. The Republican-controlled House is set to decide on a measure that would resume government funding, potentially ending the lonGest shutdown in U.S. history.

Market optimism is visible in rising stock prices. The U.S. dollar is stabilizing, while the S&P 500 e-mini futures climb slightly. In Tokyo, the Topix reaches a record high, despite SoftBank Group's losses. Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices reports increased trading post-positive revenue forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)