ESSS 2026: Fostering Innovation, Collaboration, and Dependability in Embedded Systems
The Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS) 2026 will gather over 700 engineers and 20 global experts in India to enhance embedded systems' safety and security. The event emphasizes collaboration, innovation, and dependability across sectors like aerospace, automotive, and industrial automation through various technical sessions and discussions.
Under the theme "Collaboration. Innovation. Dependability.", ESSS 2026 is set to unite over 700 engineers and 20 global experts across three Indian cities to enhance the safety and security of embedded systems.
The event kicks off in Bengaluru on June 4, 2026, moves to Pune on June 9, 2026, and concludes in Chennai on June 11, 2026. It promises a convergence of industry leaders, regulators, and engineers keen to explore dependable innovation in embedded design.
With international speakers and participants from aerospace, automotive, and industrial automation, the conference will offer insights into how collaboration and rigorous verification can improve system dependability in today's interconnected world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India 2030: A Vision of Transformation and Innovation
Global Innovation Shines at India International Trade Fair 2025
Keeping cool on a hotter planet: COP30 pushes for sustainable cooling and AI innovation
India's Biodiversity Funds: A New Dawn for Innovation and Conservation
National Labour & Employment Conference 2025 Begins with Call for Job Creation