ESSS 2026: Fostering Innovation, Collaboration, and Dependability in Embedded Systems

Under the theme "Collaboration. Innovation. Dependability.", ESSS 2026 is set to unite over 700 engineers and 20 global experts across three Indian cities to enhance the safety and security of embedded systems.

The event kicks off in Bengaluru on June 4, 2026, moves to Pune on June 9, 2026, and concludes in Chennai on June 11, 2026. It promises a convergence of industry leaders, regulators, and engineers keen to explore dependable innovation in embedded design.

With international speakers and participants from aerospace, automotive, and industrial automation, the conference will offer insights into how collaboration and rigorous verification can improve system dependability in today's interconnected world.

(With inputs from agencies.)