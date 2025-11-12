Philips Smart Light Hub Illuminates Ahmedabad with Innovation

Signify, the world's principal lighting company, has unveiled the Philips Smart Light Hub in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, marking a significant addition to their portfolio. Spanning 2500 square feet, the hub is one of the largest in India's western region.

The Philips Smart Light Hub promises a cutting-edge shopping experience with more than 380 stock keeping units (SKUs) on display. The store's distinct design includes a dark-room experience that enables customers to explore the latest innovations in home lighting firsthand. Arun Kumar, Head of Consumer Business at Signify Greater India, emphasized the launch's importance in making lighting solutions more accessible across India.

Located strategically in Ahmedabad, the store aims to meet varying customer needs with offerings ranging from decorative chandeliers to functional modular lights. It also highlights WiZ, Signify's smart lighting solutions. Additionally, energy-efficient products like the Ecolink BLDC Fan Range are showcased, reinforcing Signify's position as a pioneer in smart lighting technology.