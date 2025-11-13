Singapore's Tokenised Financial Revolution: A New Era in Digital Currency

Singapore's central bank is spearheading efforts to revolutionize the financial landscape by issuing tokenised MAS bills and enacting legislation to regulate stablecoins. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to establish a secure and scalable tokenised financial ecosystem, as revealed by the bank's Managing Director, Chia Der Jiun, during the Singapore FinTech Festival.

Chia highlighted ongoing work on the stablecoin regulatory framework, emphasizing sound reserve backing and reliability in redemption. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is also backing trials under the Blue Initiative, which explores innovative uses of tokenised bank liabilities and regulated stablecoins for settlement purposes.

The director also announced the success of interbank transactions using CBDCs among Singapore's major banks, marking a milestone in the central bank digital currency space. The MAS plans to further these initiatives with regulatory guidance on tokenised capital markets, aligning international standards for broader adoption across the financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)