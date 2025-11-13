Left Menu

Wall Street Awaits Economic Data Amid Uncertainty Post-Government Shutdown

Wall Street futures displayed minimal movement as investors awaited key economic indicators following the end of the U.S. government's longest shutdown. Concerns about data availability persist, affecting market speculation on potential rate cuts. Meanwhile, technology stocks displayed mixed results, influenced by AI-driven market dynamics.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street futures remained steady on Thursday as investors braced for significant economic indicators following President Donald Trump's signing of a bill that ended the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

With the market lacking crucial data, both the Federal Reserve and investors are left uncertain about the labor market and inflation trends. The White House has acknowledged that some employment and Consumer Price Index data may never be released, posing challenges for economic forecasting.

In tech news, Cisco Systems saw a 6.5% rise in premarket trading, driven by positive revenue forecasts. However, AI-related stocks faced pressure, with the Nasdaq dropping amid a shift towards more defensive stocks like healthcare. Nvidia's upcoming earnings report is highly anticipated, postulating further implications for the tech-driven market.

