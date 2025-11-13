Left Menu

Cybersecurity Breach: Port Alliance Fends Off DDoS Attack

Russia's Port Alliance group faced a DDoS attack aimed at disrupting exports at sea terminals. Foreign hackers targeted its digital infrastructure over three days but the attack was successfully repelled. Such attacks have been more frequent since Russian military actions in Ukraine, amidst mutual cyber accusations.

Updated: 13-11-2025 20:08 IST
  • Russia

The Port Alliance group, a key operator of Russian sea cargo terminals, announced on Thursday that it had been targeted by foreign hackers in a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

The attempted cyber-infiltration aimed to disrupt the export of coal and mineral fertilizers across several strategic regions, including the Baltic and Black Sea areas.

Despite the aggressive three-day hacking attempt, Port Alliance successfully defended its digital systems, ensuring that their operations remained unaffected.

