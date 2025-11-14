Chinese Astronauts Rescued in Unprecedented Space Return

Amid unusual circumstances, three Chinese astronauts are set to return to Earth on Friday using an alternative spacecraft after their original vessel, Shenzhou-20, was compromised by space debris. This decision marks a significant shift for China's otherwise meticulously scheduled space missions.

The affected astronauts, who have been aboard the Tiangong space station since April as part of the Shenzhou-20 mission, were originally scheduled to return on November 5. However, a collision with tiny space debris necessitated a delay, demonstrating the vulnerability of space operations despite stringent planning and precautions.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced plans to launch the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft in the future to accommodate ongoing programs. The recovery mission involves coordination with the Shenzhou-21 crew, and the absence of an immediate return vessel poses new logistical challenges for China's long-term manned space strategy.

