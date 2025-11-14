Left Menu

Chinese Astronauts Rescued in Unprecedented Space Return

Three Chinese astronauts faced a delayed return to Earth due to space debris damaging their spacecraft. They will now use a different vessel, marking an unusual event for China's manned space programme. The affected Shenzhou-20 mission highlights challenges in maintaining rigorous space operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 06:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 06:57 IST
Chinese Astronauts Rescued in Unprecedented Space Return
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid unusual circumstances, three Chinese astronauts are set to return to Earth on Friday using an alternative spacecraft after their original vessel, Shenzhou-20, was compromised by space debris. This decision marks a significant shift for China's otherwise meticulously scheduled space missions.

The affected astronauts, who have been aboard the Tiangong space station since April as part of the Shenzhou-20 mission, were originally scheduled to return on November 5. However, a collision with tiny space debris necessitated a delay, demonstrating the vulnerability of space operations despite stringent planning and precautions.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced plans to launch the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft in the future to accommodate ongoing programs. The recovery mission involves coordination with the Shenzhou-21 crew, and the absence of an immediate return vessel poses new logistical challenges for China's long-term manned space strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership

Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership

 India
2
Shady Land Deal Sparks High-Level Probe in Pune

Shady Land Deal Sparks High-Level Probe in Pune

 India
3
Tech Titans Weigh In on GAIN AI Act

Tech Titans Weigh In on GAIN AI Act

 Global
4
Ashes Rivalry: An Enduring Legacy in Cricket's Battle for Prestige

Ashes Rivalry: An Enduring Legacy in Cricket's Battle for Prestige

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025