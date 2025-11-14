EU to Implement New Economic Package with Export Controls

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is set to unveil a fresh economic package in December, which will feature export controls as a key measure. This announcement was made by the EU's trade chief, Maros Sefcovic, during a recent briefing on Friday.

Sefcovic highlighted the strategic use of export controls to bolster the EU's geopolitical influence, signaling a more assertive trade policy by the bloc.

In addition, the EU intends to speed up free trade negotiations globally, aiming to secure vital agreements on critical raw materials and sensitive technologies, thereby ensuring diversified support for Europe.

