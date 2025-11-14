Left Menu

China's Sichuan: A New Era in Amphibious Assault Ships

China has commenced sea trials for its new amphibious assault ship, Sichuan, equipped with pioneering electromagnetic aircraft launch systems. The vessel marks significant advancements, comparable to modern warships like the USS Gerald R. Ford, with technologies enabling it to handle varied aircraft and military assets efficiently.

Updated: 14-11-2025 16:07 IST
China's Sichuan: A New Era in Amphibious Assault Ships
China undertook a significant milestone on Friday by initiating the sea trial of its Sichuan, a groundbreaking amphibious assault ship equipped with an electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) to operate a variety of aircraft, as confirmed by the Chinese Navy.

This launch trails closely behind the commissioning of Fujian, China's third aircraft carrier, considered the pinnacle of modern naval engineering with its state-of-the-art EMALS. Offering advanced capabilities similar to the American USS Gerald R. Ford, the Fujian signifies China's naval prowess.

The Sichuan, notable for being the world's first amphibious ship with EMALS, has set sail from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai, aiming to test its systems' robustness. Its unique dual-island design and diverse operational capabilities mark a step forward in China's strategic maritime advancement.

