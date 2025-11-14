Walmart's Leadership Transition: McMillon to Retire, Furner Steps Up

In a significant leadership transition, Walmart revealed on Friday that CEO Doug McMillon plans to retire next year. The role will be handed over to John Furner, a company insider, marking a new chapter for the retail giant.

Walmart's shares experienced a slight decline of about 2% in premarket trading following the announcement. McMillon's departure is scheduled for January 31, according to the company statement. Furner, who currently leads as CEO for Walmart U.S., will step into the new role thereafter.

As Walmart prepares for its quarterly results announcement next week, the leadership shift is anticipated to bring both challenges and opportunities for the world's largest retailer.

