Walmart's Leadership Transition: McMillon to Retire, Furner Steps Up

Walmart announced that CEO Doug McMillon will retire next year, with John Furner set to replace him as the new CEO. McMillon's retirement is scheduled for January 31. Currently, Furner holds the position of CEO for Walmart U.S. The announcement affected the company's shares, causing a slight dip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant leadership transition, Walmart revealed on Friday that CEO Doug McMillon plans to retire next year. The role will be handed over to John Furner, a company insider, marking a new chapter for the retail giant.

Walmart's shares experienced a slight decline of about 2% in premarket trading following the announcement. McMillon's departure is scheduled for January 31, according to the company statement. Furner, who currently leads as CEO for Walmart U.S., will step into the new role thereafter.

As Walmart prepares for its quarterly results announcement next week, the leadership shift is anticipated to bring both challenges and opportunities for the world's largest retailer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

