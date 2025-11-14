Accelerating AI: Unleashing India's Business Potential

A comprehensive report by the Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research (C-DEP) titled 'Creating a Business AI Ecosystem: Unlocking Potential and Growth' has been unveiled. The study highlights the need for differentiated regulatory treatment between Business AI and Consumer AI to facilitate AI adoption by Indian businesses.

The report emphasizes that Business AI operates within enterprise systems, unlike Consumer AI that manages personal data. Introducing consumer-level regulations to Business AI could delay its adoption, impacting the competitiveness of Indian enterprises. It identifies embedding AI into existing enterprise systems as the most practical approach.

Furthermore, the study underscores the importance of Responsible AI, which ensures innovation while maintaining fairness, transparency, and accountability. C-DEP calls for a calibrated regulatory framework to foster a distinct Business AI ecosystem, enhancing India's global competitiveness and technological leadership.