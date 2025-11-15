China Fast-Tracks Shenzhou-22 Mission to Address Space Station Challenges

China is accelerating the deployment of its Shenzhou-22 spacecraft to the Tiangong space station after a recent setback disrupted their space program.

The Shenzhou-20 spacecraft was damaged by suspected debris, leaving the current astronaut crew potentially vulnerable without an immediate return vessel.

To mitigate security risks and ensure astronaut safety, the Shenzhou-22 mission is advancing to restore program stability and deliver crucial supplies to Tiangong.