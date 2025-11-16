Left Menu

AI Advancements: Indian Enterprises Move from Pilots to Performance

Nearly half of Indian enterprises have progressed from AI pilots to active deployment, with 47% reporting actual generative AI use cases. Despite optimism, over 95% of firms keep AI budgets below 20% of IT spending. Businesses are now focusing on rapid deployment and external collaborations to optimize AI capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:25 IST
AI Advancements: Indian Enterprises Move from Pilots to Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly half of Indian enterprises have moved beyond AI pilots, with 47% now actively deploying multiple generative AI applications, according to a report by EY-CII. However, despite a strong belief in AI's potential, investment levels remain conservative, with over 95% of firms allocating less than 20% of their IT budgets to AI and ML.

The report 'The AIdea of India: Outlook 2026', based on a survey of 200 Indian organizations across 20 industries, highlights that 91% of decision-makers prioritize rapid deployment in their AI strategies. Future investments will focus on operations, customer service, and marketing, aiming to embed AI within functions that directly impact performance.

Despite growing optimism, most organizations invest cautiously, with only 4% exceeding AI budgetary limits. The report suggests a new five-dimensional ROI model to measure AI success beyond cost reduction, encompassing time saved, efficiency, business upside, strategic differentiation, and resilience. Moreover, 60% of enterprises are partnering with startups and OEMs, adopting hybrid models to expedite AI deployment.

TRENDING

1
FIR Filed Over Obstruction at Shahi Jama Masjid

FIR Filed Over Obstruction at Shahi Jama Masjid

 India
2
Russia's Strategic Advance in Zaporizhzhia: A Pivotal Battlefront

Russia's Strategic Advance in Zaporizhzhia: A Pivotal Battlefront

 Global
3
Online Extortion Ring Dismantled in Lucknow

Online Extortion Ring Dismantled in Lucknow

 India
4
Rohini Acharya's Emotional Exit: A Family and Political Turmoil

Rohini Acharya's Emotional Exit: A Family and Political Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025