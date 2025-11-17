Left Menu

India's Data Protection Rules: A Race Against Time for Big Tech

The Indian government is considering accelerating the compliance timeline for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules for large companies. Currently set at 18 months, discussions suggest a quicker adoption. The new rules align with global standards and aim to better protect citizens' data and privacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that could redefine digital privacy in India, the government is contemplating to expedite the compliance duration for its Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules specifically for large tech corporations. Currently, these entities have an 18-month period to transition to the new regulations.

Experts note that big tech players, accustomed to adhering to international stringent data norms such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, might implement these standards more quickly. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed ongoing dialogues with industry representatives, hinting at possible revisions in timelines.

As digital frameworks develop, India's initiative to enforce robust data protection reflects a broader ambition to safeguard citizen privacy against digital threats. Such moves are crucial amid burgeoning digital opportunities and the pressing need to shield citizens from cyber threats like disinformation and deepfakes.

