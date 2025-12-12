Chidambaram Opposes 'Bulldozer Justice' in Karnataka, Urges Legal Compliance

In an emphatic reaction, Congress MP P Chidambaram has expressed surprise and dismay over recent comments by Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, who suggested demolishing structures allegedly built with drug money. Chidambaram took to social media to voice his concerns, reiterating the Congress Party's opposition to what he termed 'bulldozer justice.'

Chidambaram underscored that the Supreme Court has consistently opposed demolitions without legal due process, calling such actions violations of fundamental rights. He emphasized that the Congress Party deems these actions as unfair and illegal, drawing parallels with Uttar Pradesh's controversial practices. His appeal was clear: Karnataka must not mirror such examples of 'bulldozer justice.'

The controversy stems from Parameshwara's remarks in the Karnataka State Assembly, where he advocated for demolishing houses linked to drug offenders. Chidambaram referenced a 2024 Supreme Court ruling that criticized collective punishments, stressing that demolitions should only occur following due legal processes, including proper notification and a chance for rebuttal. This stance reaffirms the court's longstanding position on maintaining justice while upholding individual rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)