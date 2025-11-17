Left Menu

UBTECH Pioneers Large-Scale Deployment of Humanoid Robots

UBTECH has started mass-producing and delivering the Walker S2 humanoid robots for industrial applications. With a goal to produce 500 units this year and expand capabilities by 2027, UBTECH's proprietary solutions integrate Co-Agent technology. Their strides in the industry are marked by significant orders and partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:07 IST
  • China

UBTECH has initiated mass production and delivery of their advanced humanoid robots, Walker S2, targeting the fulfillment of 500 units this year. This marks a significant leap towards the wide-scale implementation of humanoid technology in industrial operations.

The company's clear roadmap plans for industrial scalability, with targets of reaching 5,000 units annually by 2026 and doubling by 2027. This move positions UBTECH as a frontrunner in the market, already marking notable partnerships and delivery contracts.

Integrating proprietary Co-Agent technology, UBTECH's cutting-edge robots support groundbreaking applications across manufacturing and logistics sectors, reinforcing its leadership in humanoid robotics commercialization, as reflected in their substantial and growing order book.

(With inputs from agencies.)

