Modi Advocates Global AI Compact at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged global cooperation to prevent AI misuse and championed human-centric technologies. He emphasized open-source solutions and global applications during his G20 summit speech, calling for a global AI compact to maintain transparency and safety, with India setting an example through its tech advancements.

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the G20 summit, emphasizing the need for a global compact to prevent the misuse of artificial intelligence. He stressed the importance of making critical technologies human-centric rather than finance-centric.

During his speech, Modi proposed that technology applications should be 'global' and 'open source' rather than grounded in 'national' or 'exclusive models.' He highlighted India's success in integrating these principles across various sectors, showcasing its leadership in space applications, AI, and digital payments.

Modi called for international efforts to ensure AI's ethical application, advocating for transparency, safety, and human oversight. He urged the G20 to develop a global framework for talent mobility to foster innovation, shifting focus from 'Jobs of Today' to 'Capabilities of Tomorrow.'

