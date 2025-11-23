Real Madrid's Game-Changing Investment Proposal

Real Madrid is contemplating a strategic move to enhance its financial muscle by allowing external investors to buy a 5% stake, President Florentino Perez announced on Sunday. The proposal will be subject to a vote at the club's upcoming extraordinary general meeting, requiring a change in its statutes.

Florentino Perez emphasized that the current ownership model will remain intact, adding that maintaining member ownership is crucial. He stated that potential investors must align with the club's values and contribute positively to its growth.

This initiative follows a wave of investments in football by private equity firms, exemplified by Apollo's recent stake in Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid, now valued at $6.75 billion, leads the football revenue charts but competes against wealthier club models like those owned by billionaires or state entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)