ISRO Gears Up for Landmark US Satellite Launch with LVM3

In a significant development, ISRO is preparing to launch a US communication satellite using its LVM3 rocket on a commercial basis next month. This move highlights the agency's growing capabilities and ambitions, as confirmed by Chairman V Narayanan during a recent address.

Further emphasizing India's space ambitions, Narayanan noted ongoing projects including the Gaganyaan program and critical Earth observation satellites. The agency is rapidly expanding, with plans to triple its current 57 satellites in orbit over the next three years.

Additionally, promising partnerships and future ventures such as Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5, in collaboration with Japan's JAXA, aim for unprecedented lunar exploration and sample retrieval. By 2040, ISRO aims to match the capabilities of leading space nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)