NTT DATA Sets Sight on India's AI Future

NTT DATA, the Tokyo-based leader in IT services, is strategically focusing on India's booming artificial intelligence market to bolster its global AI strategy. Jan Wuppermann, Senior Vice President at NTT DATA, highlighted India's role as a vital hub for AI talent and a delivery center, complementing the company's Asia-Pacific operations.

With nearly 30% share in the Indian data center market, NTT DATA aims to leverage the government's IndiaAI Mission. Wuppermann noted a 'very heated market' due to high competition from emerging startups. Looking forward, the company aims to expand its AI and consulting services across key Indian cities.

Moreover, amidst collaborations such as its partnership with OptQC on quantum computing, NTT DATA is a significant player in the technological advancement landscape. The firm showcased cutting-edge initiatives, including quantum computing and AI, at its R&D Forum, reinforcing its leadership in innovative solutions.

