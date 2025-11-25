ABB and Deloitte Forge AI Partnership for a Smarter Future
ABB India and Deloitte India team up to provide AI-enabled digital solutions to enterprises, aiming to accelerate digital transformation and enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. Their collaboration combines automation capabilities with transformation and cybersecurity expertise, positioning Indian enterprises for a competitive, greener future.
- Country:
- India
ABB India and Deloitte India have announced a strategic partnership to deliver AI-enabled digital and automation solutions to enterprises seeking transformation. The collaboration is expected to accelerate the digital journeys of Indian enterprises, driving improvements in efficiency and sustainability.
The partnership integrates ABB India's automation technologies with Deloitte's expertise in transformation and cybersecurity, allowing organizations to enhance real-time process monitoring, boost production efficiency, and optimize energy usage.
Industry leaders Kapil Agarwal of ABB India and Deepa Seshadri of Deloitte India emphasized the importance of combining digital advancement with cyber resilience to maintain competitiveness in today's evolving landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raju Chekuri: From Cybersecurity to Volleyball Visionary
Odisha Overhauls Recruitment Rules: A Step Towards Efficiency
Driving Energy Efficiency: SECA 2025 Awards Unveiled
Pioneering the Future: LRQA's Roundtable on ESG, Cybersecurity, and Net Zero
The Rise and Fall of DOGE: Trump's Government Efficiency Initiative Fizzles