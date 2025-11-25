ABB and Deloitte Forge AI Partnership for a Smarter Future

ABB India and Deloitte India have announced a strategic partnership to deliver AI-enabled digital and automation solutions to enterprises seeking transformation. The collaboration is expected to accelerate the digital journeys of Indian enterprises, driving improvements in efficiency and sustainability.

The partnership integrates ABB India's automation technologies with Deloitte's expertise in transformation and cybersecurity, allowing organizations to enhance real-time process monitoring, boost production efficiency, and optimize energy usage.

Industry leaders Kapil Agarwal of ABB India and Deepa Seshadri of Deloitte India emphasized the importance of combining digital advancement with cyber resilience to maintain competitiveness in today's evolving landscape.

