Left Menu

ABB and Deloitte Forge AI Partnership for a Smarter Future

ABB India and Deloitte India team up to provide AI-enabled digital solutions to enterprises, aiming to accelerate digital transformation and enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. Their collaboration combines automation capabilities with transformation and cybersecurity expertise, positioning Indian enterprises for a competitive, greener future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:29 IST
ABB and Deloitte Forge AI Partnership for a Smarter Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ABB India and Deloitte India have announced a strategic partnership to deliver AI-enabled digital and automation solutions to enterprises seeking transformation. The collaboration is expected to accelerate the digital journeys of Indian enterprises, driving improvements in efficiency and sustainability.

The partnership integrates ABB India's automation technologies with Deloitte's expertise in transformation and cybersecurity, allowing organizations to enhance real-time process monitoring, boost production efficiency, and optimize energy usage.

Industry leaders Kapil Agarwal of ABB India and Deepa Seshadri of Deloitte India emphasized the importance of combining digital advancement with cyber resilience to maintain competitiveness in today's evolving landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Monkey Mitigation Strategy: A 10-Kilometer Rule

Maharashtra's Monkey Mitigation Strategy: A 10-Kilometer Rule

 India
2
Crime of Passion: Sickle-Wielding Lover Arrested

Crime of Passion: Sickle-Wielding Lover Arrested

 India
3
AICTE and MIC Propel Innovation Across India with IIC Regional Meets

AICTE and MIC Propel Innovation Across India with IIC Regional Meets

 India
4
India's star cricketer Rohit Sharma is ICC brand ambassador for 2026 T20 World Cup: Jay Shah.

India's star cricketer Rohit Sharma is ICC brand ambassador for 2026 T20 Wor...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025