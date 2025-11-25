Xoriant Expands AI Capabilities with TestDevLab Acquisition

Xoriant, a digital engineering firm, has announced the acquisition of Latvia-based TestDevLab, a leader in software quality engineering, for an undisclosed amount. Owned by ChrysCapital, Xoriant has been on a spree, marking this as its fourth acquisition in three years.

The acquisition highlights Xoriant's commitment to rapidly scaling its operations, with a presence now in 28 offices across India, the United States, and Europe. This move not only enhances Xoriant's capabilities in AI but also strengthens its European footprint, tapping into top engineering talent and the EU's innovative ecosystem.

According to Xoriant CEO Rohit Kedia, the acquisition of TestDevLab accelerates the company's vision in AI and fuels its journey towards becoming the most transformative AI-native digital engineering firm globally. It's a strategic step in Xoriant's ongoing global expansion and technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)