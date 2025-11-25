Dutch Broadcaster NOS Opts Out of Elon Musk's X

Dutch public broadcaster NOS announced on Tuesday that it has decided to cease posting on Elon Musk's social media platform, X. The decision was made over concerns about facilitating the spread of disinformation and hateful content. The broadcaster stated, "The platform no longer fits our vision on how we want to present news on social media."

The platform, according to NOS, harbors a significant amount of hateful responses and false information, even appearing below the broadcaster's own posts, inadvertently spreading such content. Importantly, X has yet to issue a response to the broadcaster's decision.

Despite harboring a substantial following of 2.4 million on its main X account, NOS will maintain its social media presence on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp. Critics of Musk's leadership since his purchase of the platform in 2022 argue that a lax approach to content moderation has fueled the spread of misinformation and hate speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)