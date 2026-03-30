Telangana Assembly Contemplates Hate Speech Bill Amidst Controversy

The Telangana Assembly has referred a controversial bill aimed at curbing hate speech to a select committee following demands from several parties, including the BJP, CPI, and some ruling Congress members. The bill, titled the Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, seeks to address the growing issue of hate speech and crimes, especially on digital and social media platforms.

State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who introduced the bill on behalf of the Chief Minister, refuted claims from the BJP and others that the bill would harm freedom of speech, asserting that the legislation was designed to prevent hate without infringing civil rights. Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu further proposed that the Speaker decide the select committee's composition, a motion that was adopted by the Assembly Chair.

However, the bill sparked debate, with BJP floor leader A Maheshwar Reddy cautioning that it might lead to human rights violations and suppress democratic freedoms due to its vague definitions of terms like 'disharmony' and 'hatred.' Concerns were also raised about the potential misuse of the bill for political advantage. AIMIM MLA Ahmed Bin Abdulla Balala and CPI member Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao also expressed reservations, emphasizing the need for careful scrutiny by the select committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)