Left Menu

Telangana's Hate Speech Bill Faces Scrutiny

The Telangana Assembly referred a bill on preventing hate speech to a select committee after debates about its impact on freedom of speech. The bill aims to address hate speech and crimes, particularly on digital platforms, proposing stringent penalties. Opposition concerns include potential misuse and lack of clear definitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:32 IST
Telangana's Hate Speech Bill Faces Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Assembly has moved the controversial Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill to a select committee for review following demands by various political factions. The bill's goal is to curb hate speech and crimes, particularly those proliferated on social media, where incidents have been notably increasing.

State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, representing the Chief Minister, refuted allegations that the bill undermines free speech, stating it was designed without infringing civil rights. Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu suggested that the Speaker determine the select committee's composition, a proposal the House adopted.

Opposition leaders, like BJP floor leader A Maheshwar Reddy, expressed concerns over potential human rights violations and undefined legal terms, warning of possible misuse. The bill drew criticism over its potential to impact religious propagation and social media dialogues, leading to calls for deeper examination.

TRENDING

1
Nxtra Data Secures $1 Billion to Fuel AI Data Center Expansion

Nxtra Data Secures $1 Billion to Fuel AI Data Center Expansion

 India
2
Election Showdown in Ponda: AAP's Campaign Trail Led by Kejriwal

Election Showdown in Ponda: AAP's Campaign Trail Led by Kejriwal

 India
3
CPI(M) Demands SIT Probe into Himachal's Land Mafia Scandal

CPI(M) Demands SIT Probe into Himachal's Land Mafia Scandal

 India
4
Transforming Taxation: NDMC's New Property Tax System Promises Relief

Transforming Taxation: NDMC's New Property Tax System Promises Relief

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026