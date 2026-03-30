Telangana's Hate Speech Bill Faces Scrutiny

The Telangana Assembly has moved the controversial Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill to a select committee for review following demands by various political factions. The bill's goal is to curb hate speech and crimes, particularly those proliferated on social media, where incidents have been notably increasing.

State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, representing the Chief Minister, refuted allegations that the bill undermines free speech, stating it was designed without infringing civil rights. Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu suggested that the Speaker determine the select committee's composition, a proposal the House adopted.

Opposition leaders, like BJP floor leader A Maheshwar Reddy, expressed concerns over potential human rights violations and undefined legal terms, warning of possible misuse. The bill drew criticism over its potential to impact religious propagation and social media dialogues, leading to calls for deeper examination.