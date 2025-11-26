Left Menu

Neutrinos Launches AI-powered Venture Studio at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Neutrinos, a leader in AI automation for insurers, launched the Neutrinos Venture Studio at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025. Aimed at innovating BFSI ventures, the studio supports new startups with AI platforms, global networks, and strategic mentoring. 'Reimagining Risk,' a startup challenge, also kicked off to transform risk management solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-11-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 10:53 IST
Neutrinos, a pioneering force in AI-native intelligent automation, unveiled the Neutrinos Venture Studio during the prestigious Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025. The event marked a significant stride in the realm of insurance and financial services innovation.

With the studio, Neutrinos aims to foster new BFSI ventures by providing access to its comprehensive AI platform, domain expertise, and a global partner network. This initiative is structured to expedite the conversion of ideas into market-ready solutions.

In conjunction with the studio launch, Neutrinos announced 'Reimagining Risk,' a global startup challenge tailored to revolutionize risk management. The challenge, supported by TiE Bangalore and TiE New Jersey, offers cash prizes, mentorship, and platform access to the winners who propose groundbreaking solutions for emerging markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

