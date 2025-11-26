Left Menu

Spectrum Exemption Boosts Autonomous Vehicle Development

The telecom department has exempted short-range vehicle radar systems from spectrum assignment rules, facilitating autonomous vehicle development. Operating in the 77-81 GHz frequency range, these systems must adhere to technical standards like non-interference. This change supports advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features such as emergency braking and blind-spot detection.

Updated: 26-11-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The telecom department has announced a significant exemption for short-range vehicle radar systems from traditional spectrum assignment rules, detailed in a gazette notification issued on Wednesday. This move is anticipated to significantly bolster the development of autonomous vehicles across the nation.

The radar systems, which function between the 77-81 GHz frequency range, are crucial to many automotive Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), offering features such as autonomous emergency braking, cruise control, and blind-spot detection. Despite the exemption, they will be required to adhere to specific technical standards including non-interference and shared frequency usage, indicating a non-exclusive operating environment.

This regulatory shift does not require individuals to acquire frequency assignments for short-range automotive radars, as per the new guidelines. This progressive step aligns with global trends where higher levels of ADAS, enabling autonomous driving, have already been integrated into vehicles, especially in markets like the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

