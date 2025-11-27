The Scaling Conundrum: AI's Growth Trajectory and Economic Reality

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, is a key figure in the artificial intelligence boom driven by scaling laws, which correlate AI model size to functionality. These laws have spurred a tech race for larger computing power, reflecting scaling strategies in aerodynamics and microchip design.

However, caution is advised as history has seen scaling laws fail, such as the Tacoma Narrows Bridge collapse. Even Moore's and Dennard's laws in microchip design hit limits. Similarly, AI's growth may confront unforeseen roadblocks in data availability, novel tasks, safety, and economic aspects.

Investment in AI is substantial, but financial sustainability is uncertain. Deutsche Bank highlights an AI funding gap, and JP Morgan estimates a high revenue requirement for ROI. The outcome of scaling laws' application to AI's future remains a speculative, high-stakes bet.

