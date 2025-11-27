Wipro Partners with Odido Netherlands for AI-Powered IT Transformation
Wipro has announced a multi-year collaboration with Odido Netherlands to modernize its IT systems and improve customer experience using AI. The partnership focuses on enhancing engagement, productivity, and operational efficiency through a 'self-funded model,' reinvesting savings into continuous digital initiatives.
In a strategic move to enhance digital expertise, IT giant Wipro has entered a multi-year collaboration with Odido Netherlands, a leading Dutch telecom company. This partnership aims to revamp Odido's IT landscape, leveraging artificial intelligence to elevate customer experience and satisfaction.
Wipro's involvement will focus on increasing productivity and streamlining operations, leading to reduced costs. A distinctive 'self-funded model' is at the core of this partnership, whereby savings gleaned from enhanced efficiencies will be reinvested into ongoing digital projects.
The initiative includes overhauling Odido's digital and enterprise systems, prioritizing IT simplification and automation. Through Wipro's AI-driven platforms, WEGA and WINGS, Odido is set to gain a dynamic ecosystem of agent-driven services, fostering greater service reliability and effective incident resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
