Left Menu

Wipro Partners with Odido Netherlands for AI-Powered IT Transformation

Wipro has announced a multi-year collaboration with Odido Netherlands to modernize its IT systems and improve customer experience using AI. The partnership focuses on enhancing engagement, productivity, and operational efficiency through a 'self-funded model,' reinvesting savings into continuous digital initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:43 IST
Wipro Partners with Odido Netherlands for AI-Powered IT Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance digital expertise, IT giant Wipro has entered a multi-year collaboration with Odido Netherlands, a leading Dutch telecom company. This partnership aims to revamp Odido's IT landscape, leveraging artificial intelligence to elevate customer experience and satisfaction.

Wipro's involvement will focus on increasing productivity and streamlining operations, leading to reduced costs. A distinctive 'self-funded model' is at the core of this partnership, whereby savings gleaned from enhanced efficiencies will be reinvested into ongoing digital projects.

The initiative includes overhauling Odido's digital and enterprise systems, prioritizing IT simplification and automation. Through Wipro's AI-driven platforms, WEGA and WINGS, Odido is set to gain a dynamic ecosystem of agent-driven services, fostering greater service reliability and effective incident resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fresh Leadership Appointed to Propel Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project

Fresh Leadership Appointed to Propel Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project

 India
2
New Cubs Named: A Roaring Update from the Delhi Zoo

New Cubs Named: A Roaring Update from the Delhi Zoo

 India
3
Shravasti District Rewards Diligent BLOs for Voter Digitisation

Shravasti District Rewards Diligent BLOs for Voter Digitisation

 India
4
Disaster Strains Democracy: Himachal Pradesh Election Delays Amid Opposition Uproar

Disaster Strains Democracy: Himachal Pradesh Election Delays Amid Opposition...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025