Left Menu

AI Partnership Boosts Women's Retail Productivity in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Municipal Administration Department collaborates with Puch AI to improve urban women's productivity in the retail sector. The agreement aims to deploy AI solutions for self-help group women. Puch AI, a platform supporting Indic languages, focuses on making AI accessible across India, spearheaded by Siddharth Bhatia and Arjit Jain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:28 IST
AI Partnership Boosts Women's Retail Productivity in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, announced a strategic collaboration between the state's municipal administration department and Puch AI on Thursday. The initiative aims to elevate the productivity of women in the retail sector through advanced AI solutions.

The agreement focuses on urban self-help group women engaged in retail, intending to enhance their efficiency and output. Naidu emphasized the role of AI in empowering these women, highlighting the collaboration in a post on 'X'.

Puch AI, co-founded by Siddharth Bhatia and Arjit Jain, aims to democratize AI in India. The startup offers a voice-first platform supporting multiple Indian languages, providing AI access without the need for additional apps or websites, primarily via WhatsApp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025