AI Partnership Boosts Women's Retail Productivity in Andhra Pradesh

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, announced a strategic collaboration between the state's municipal administration department and Puch AI on Thursday. The initiative aims to elevate the productivity of women in the retail sector through advanced AI solutions.

The agreement focuses on urban self-help group women engaged in retail, intending to enhance their efficiency and output. Naidu emphasized the role of AI in empowering these women, highlighting the collaboration in a post on 'X'.

Puch AI, co-founded by Siddharth Bhatia and Arjit Jain, aims to democratize AI in India. The startup offers a voice-first platform supporting multiple Indian languages, providing AI access without the need for additional apps or websites, primarily via WhatsApp.

(With inputs from agencies.)