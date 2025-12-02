Wipro completes USD 375 mn acquisition of HARMAN's digital transformation solutions biz unit

IT services company Wipro's USD 375-million acquisition of HARMAN's Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit has been completed following regulatory nods, according to a release on Tuesday.

The DTS buy was announced on August 21, 2025, and, with the successful closure of the deal, it will begin operating as part of Wipro's engineering global business line, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT company said in its release.

''The acquisition of DTS marks a significant milestone in Wipro's commitment to advance AI capabilities, engineering innovation and R&D excellence,'' the release said.

It is pertinent to note that on August 21, Wipro said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN, a Samsung company, for a cash consideration of up to USD 375 million (about Rs 3,270 crore).

Under the agreement, more than 5,600 DTS employees, including senior leadership, across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, will move to Wipro, the company had said at that time.

Tuesday's release announcing the completion of the acquisition said DTS brings to Wipro product engineering and digital transformation services capabilities, combined with expertise in embodied AI, embedded software, device engineering, and customer experience platforms.

''The AI solutions from Harman will be seamlessly integrated with Wipro Intelligence -- our AI-powered suite of platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings. The acquisition will enable Wipro to deliver truly differentiated and connected next-generation experiences and reinforce its standing as a global leader in engineering services,'' the release added.

Srikumar Rao, Managing Partner and Global Head of Engineering at Wipro Ltd, said the acquisition of DTS strengthens the company's ability to deliver AI-powered, end-to-end engineering services.

''By adding DTS' deep product engineering and technology expertise to our capabilities, and their complementary industry solution and market presence, we are evolving our engineering DNA to meet the demands of a rapidly transforming technology landscape,'' Rao said.

Rao further noted that the acquisition enhances Wipro's ability to innovate at scale, deliver measurable business value, and support complex transformations across sectors.

Vikas Gupta, Executive Vice President and GM, DTS, noted that Wipro's global reach, 'Wipro Intelligence' capabilities, and advanced technology ecosystem provide the foundation to scale impact, expand into new industries, and deliver enhanced value to clients.

''The combined strengths of DTS and Wipro will enable a more integrated go-to-market approach, accelerating innovation and transformation for clients worldwide,'' Gupta said.

