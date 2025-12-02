TWH Hospitality to invest Rs 30 cr on expansion
TWH Hospitality, a Goa-based hospitality brand, on Tuesday announced plans to invest over Rs 30 crore in the F&B segment.
It aims to open eight new outlets in three new cities by 2028, TWH Hospitality said in a statement.
Currently, TWH Hospitality operates a cafe and resort in Goa. The brand is now looking to expand its presence through a franchise model and tie-ups with established brands under the FOCO and FOFO models.
The company has already identified two new locations in Goa and Tricity (Chandigarh) for its upcoming outlets and is in talks with international brands to bring them to India. TWH Hospitality is also exploring mall tie-ups in multiple cities to further expand its reach.
