India's AI Frontier: Transforming IT with Sector-Specific Solutions

India's IT industry is being encouraged to venture into AI-based solutions targeting sector-specific issues. This move holds the potential to spur job creation and economic growth, according to S Krishnan, Secretary for Electronics and IT, who spoke at a recent National Institute for Smart Government (NISG) conference.

Contrary to concerns about India's lag in developing major AI models, Krishnan argued that the country can excel by adopting tailored AI solutions that benefit the broader economy. He equated this juncture to a Y2K moment for Indian IT, highlighting the focus on creating new job opportunities.

Krishnan emphasized AI as a transformative technology, advocating for strategic deployment to maximize positive outcomes. India's digital public infrastructure, such as Aadhaar and UPI, exemplifies this approach internationally. Plans for an international center for DPI innovation at NISG have been sanctioned, underscoring India's commitment to technological leadership.

