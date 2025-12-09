Left Menu

Unearthing Ancient Secrets: Roman Concrete's Timeless Legacy

Scientists have uncovered a construction site frozen in time by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD at Pompeii, revealing the secrets of Roman 'hot mixing' concrete. This self-healing material, differing from earlier known techniques, revolutionized Roman architecture and holds potential for modern sustainable designs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:32 IST
In a remarkable discovery, scientists at Pompeii have found a construction site preserved by the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, shedding light on how ancient Romans created self-healing concrete.

The site offers a unique glimpse into Roman building techniques, showcasing unfinished rooms and pre-mixed materials ready to be used, highlighting the 'hot mixing' process that combined quicklime with water, volcanic rock, and ash.

This method, distinct from earlier techniques, underscores the Roman innovation in architecture and provides insights that could influence the development of modern, sustainable concrete solutions.

