Unearthing Ancient Secrets: Roman Concrete's Timeless Legacy

In a remarkable discovery, scientists at Pompeii have found a construction site preserved by the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, shedding light on how ancient Romans created self-healing concrete.

The site offers a unique glimpse into Roman building techniques, showcasing unfinished rooms and pre-mixed materials ready to be used, highlighting the 'hot mixing' process that combined quicklime with water, volcanic rock, and ash.

This method, distinct from earlier techniques, underscores the Roman innovation in architecture and provides insights that could influence the development of modern, sustainable concrete solutions.

