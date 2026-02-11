PM Modi 'surrendered' future of Indians because he wanted to protect BJP's financial architecture, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:04 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi 'surrendered' future of Indians because he wanted to protect BJP's financial architecture, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Family Trust Tensions: Court Clash Over RK Family Trust Allegations
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Controversial Memoir Allegations
Lok Sabha Speaker Faces No-Confidence Motion Amid Opposition Allegations
Tirana Turmoil: Protests Surge Amid Corruption Allegations
High-Profile Privacy Breach Allegations Rock Daily Mail