India Strengthens Global Ties in Technology with Intel and Cognizant
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with leaders from Intel and Cognizant to bolster partnerships in India's technology sectors. The meetings focused on semiconductors, AI adoption, education, and skill development. Both companies plan to expand operations in India, promoting innovation and equitable talent growth.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with top executives of Intel and Cognizant on Tuesday, reinforcing partnerships pivotal to India's technological expansion. The discussions centered around semiconductor advancements and AI capabilities, revealing strategic commitments from both corporations to invest further in Indian talent and education.
Modi praised Intel's devotion to driving India's semiconductor initiative. He expressed confidence in Intel's potential to collaborate with Indian youth, focusing on an innovation-led future for the rapidly evolving tech landscape.
In his dialogue with Cognizant's top leaders, Modi emphasized the importance of AI and skill enhancement for India's workforce. Cognizant reaffirmed its dedication to India's growth, discussing plans to expand into emerging cities, thereby fostering equitable growth and enhancing talent development.
