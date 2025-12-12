Left Menu

JD.com's Bold Move in Courier Welfare Amid Intense Retail Rivalry

JD.com commits 22 billion yuan for housing support for couriers in China's competitive instant retail market. This follows Meituan's 10 billion yuan welfare plan, as companies battle for market share. The rivalry highlights delivery workers' challenges, prompting moves for better welfare and housing systems.

Updated: 12-12-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 09:29 IST
JD.com, a major player in China's e-commerce sector, has announced plans to invest 22 billion yuan ($3.12 billion) in housing support for its delivery couriers. This move is part of an escalating competition in the instant retail market.

The announcement, made through JD.com's official WeChat account, mirrors a recent commitment by food delivery firm Meituan, which vowed to spend 10 billion yuan over the next five years on enhancing welfare for its delivery drivers. The rivalry among JD.com, Meituan, and Alibaba over market share, especially in speedy deliveries often completed within an hour, has been fierce this year.

Due to this competitive atmosphere, the companies are investing heavily in consumer perks, ultimately affecting profit margins and drawing regulatory attention. Meanwhile, these efforts have also increased the burden on China's 12 million couriers, whose demanding roles have been highlighted in popular media. In response, better social insurance and housing initiatives are being introduced by firms like JD.com and Meituan to improve working conditions for these essential workers.

