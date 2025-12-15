Giridhar Pai Associates Celebrates Six Years of Innovative Pest Management Solutions

Thane, Maharashtra – December 15, 2025 – Giridhar Pai Associates LLP (GPA), a prominent Asian distributor of non-toxic pest management products, proudly marks its sixth anniversary on January 10, 2026. Founded by industry veteran Giridhar Pai, GPA has established a strong foothold in the Asian pest management industry, focusing on sustainable solutions inspired by organic farming principles. A Visionary Journey After 25 years in corporate roles, including a pivotal tenure as a food safety manager and as the business head of India's largest pest control company, Pest Control India Pvt. Ltd. (PCI), Giridhar Pai embarked on a mission to revolutionise structural pest management (performed inside buildings). Motivated by Masanobu Fukuoka's renowned book, The One Straw Revolution, he sought to offer pesticide-free alternatives, leveraging his 25 years of experience and contacts in the food and pest control industries. His hands-on experience establishing Pestinct Pro Solutions Pvt. Ltd. in 2007 and growing it into India's second-largest pest control company over about a decade stood him in good stead in nurturing and growing his own start-up between 2020 and 2026. In partnership with his wife, Padmakshi Pai, Giridhar launched GPA on January 10, 2020, to offer innovative pest management solutions free of chemical pesticides. Starting with a single global partnership, the firm has expanded its product portfolio to include products of seven international partners, serving markets across India and the rest of Asia. GPA operates as a self-funded micro-enterprise using a working capital loan from HDFC Bank and has made significant strides in the domestic market, pan-India, and export markets, with overseas customers in the Middle East, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Key Partnerships Fuelling Growth GPA's first collaboration began in 2020 with Singapore's Pestroniks Innovations Pte. Ltd. (Pestroniks Innovations), introducing their patented bio-visual enhancer (bio-VE+) technology through the FLYght trap range and the Aedes-X Smart Gravitrap. While FLYght Traps provide effective indoor fly monitoring, aesthetically and unobtrusively, Aedes-X is an outdoor trap that requires only a water top-up to control Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that cause chikungunya and dengue. GPA launched the FLYght One in 2020, the FLYght Duo in 2021, and the FLYght Deco in 2025, and established them as the only India-made UV LED Insect Light Traps, proudly made in India by its partner, Pestroniks Innovations. GPA is Pestroniks Innovations' leading distributor and has contributed immensely to the design, development and marketing of its FLYght Trap range. FLYght traps are a highly sustainable fly monitoring solution that uses very low energy and feature UV LEDs that last 50,000 years (or more than 6 years). FLYght Traps are a radical replacement to conventional UV fluorescent tube insect light traps (that consume nearly five times the energy of FLYght Traps), require annual fluorescent tube replacement and generate hazardous waste containing mercury. FLYght Traps are glass-free and a perfect substitute for glass fluorescent UV tube containing insect light traps in the food industry, which mandates restrictions in the use of glass in food handling areas. The company's growth trajectory continued in 2022 with a partnership with Denmark's RodeXit N.A. ApS, offering India's first custom-made rodent-proofing solution, the RodeXit All-In-One rodent seal (RodeXit). GPA made India the second country in the world to introduce RodeXit, after the United States of America. RodeXit remains India's only custom-made rodent-proofing product to eliminate gaps below doors and shutters that mice and rats commonly use to enter buildings. RodeXit has become a revenue generator for Pest Control Operators (PCOs), who now offer rodent-proofing services to their customers. GPA has sold thousands of metres of RodeXit in India and other countries to widely enhance product adoption, far from its country of origin, Denmark. In 2023, GPA expanded its offerings by teaming up with Trece, Inc. (Trece), from the USA, and Fuji Flavours Company Ltd. (Fuji Flavours), from Japan, making their leading stored-product insect (SPI) monitoring tools available to Indian food companies. Pheromone traps are SPI monitoring tools that attract insects through odour and trap them in a sticky glue or oil-like substance. Trece's Storgard Dome Traps and moth traps are globally the best and are now available with expert guidance on their use through GPA's expertise. Fuji Flavours New Serrico Trap is a tool used to monitor cigarette beetles in the tobacco, food, and other industries. It has a four-decade legacy as the gold standard of cigarette beetle monitoring. SPI Pheromone traps detect and estimate target insect populations and help improve chemical pesticide application planning by highlighting hygiene deficiencies and areas of pest presence. They lead to lesser pesticide use and contribute to sustainable food industry supply chains. In export containers, pheromone traps are an accepted proof of absence of infestation when the customer receiving the containers finds no insects in the pheromone traps placed in the containers. Looking to the future, GPA collaborated with GIE Media Inc. (GIE Media), a U.S.-based company, in 2024 to distribute reputed pest management reference books across Asia. GIE Media owns the Pest Control Technology (PCT) Magazine and GPA markets GIE Media's PCT Field Guides as reference books for the pest control industry. In 2025, GPA also launched the eleventh edition of GIE Media's Mallis Handbook for Pest Control, considered the most important reference book in the pest control industry. More recently, in October 2025, GPA joined forces with Spain's Barlesa, S.L., to introduce rodent-fill fabric containing steel and poly fibres, used as a rodent deterrent in building gaps. Complementing RodeXit, the rodent-fill fabric (branded Rodent Proof by GPA) provides another revenue-generating opportunity for PCOs to offer rodent-proofing services to building owners. GPA is the only marketer of two custom-made rodent-proofing products, RodeXit All-In-One rodent seal and Rodent Proof fill fabric in India. Another recent partnership with Purdue University (Purdue) in the United States reinforces GPA's commitment to the continuing education of Asian pest management professionals (PMPs) by distributing the acclaimed Truman's Scientific Guide to Pest Control Operations. The Truman's Guide is a textbook for Purdue's Integrated Pest Management (IPM) courses, the only one of its kind in the world that lets PMPs gain professional credentials remotely through online education. Through its partnership with Purdue, GPA has made the IPM course textbook easily accessible and affordable to Asian PMPs. Adaptable Business Model GPA has successfully implemented a hybrid distribution model that blends direct sales with reseller networks, enabling significant reach in India and across Asia. GPA's resellers are pest control companies (also called Pest Control Operators or PCOs) that provide pest control services to food and other industries and need GPA's pest prevention and pest monitoring tools. GPA's products help its PCO resellers cross-sell to their pest control service customers, generate additional revenue, and reduce operational costs by enabling more effective pest management. GPA emphasises a lean operational approach, outsourcing logistics and operational functions to enhance efficiency while minimising overhead costs. With reliable partners such as DTDC and Indiafilings, GPA ensures timely deliveries through DTDC and compliance with Indian regulations through Indiafilings. GPA's digital marketing strategy, including a robust website and engaging social media presence aided by Webchirpy (Vheeds Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.), has positioned GPA as a thought leader in the pest management domain. A Bright Future Ahead As GPA celebrates six remarkable years, Giridhar Pai envisions an even wider adoption of non-toxic pest monitoring and prevention solutions within the pest control and food industries. The company is set to explore innovative bird-deterrence solutions to address a significant industry challenge. Like its other innovative products, GPA shall launch innovative auditory, visual, and electromagnetic deterrents against pest birds, a major menace across India, for numerous customer segments. 