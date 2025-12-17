ShinyHunters Targets Pornhub in Alarming Data Breach

The infamous hacking group known as ShinyHunters has claimed responsibility for a significant data breach involving premium customers of the adult website Pornhub. The group has threatened to release the sensitive data unless a ransom is paid in Bitcoin, escalating concerns over cybersecurity.

Despite the scope and scale of the breach being unclear, Reuters was able to verify the authenticity of some of the data through conversations with former Pornhub customers. Notably, the breach's details were shared by cybersecurity news outlet Bleeping Computer.

Pornhub has attributed this breach to an incident involving Mixpanel, a third-party data analytics provider, casting doubt on the integrity of its cybersecurity protocols. The unfolding situation adds another chapter to ShinyHunters' notorious history of high-profile cyber incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)