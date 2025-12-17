Left Menu

ShinyHunters Targets Pornhub in Alarming Data Breach

The hacking group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for stealing data from Pornhub's premium customers, threatening to release it unless paid in Bitcoin. While the details remain unclear, three former customers verified the data, raising serious concerns about cybersecurity measures. Pornhub attributes the breach to a Mixpanel incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 03:54 IST
ShinyHunters Targets Pornhub in Alarming Data Breach

The infamous hacking group known as ShinyHunters has claimed responsibility for a significant data breach involving premium customers of the adult website Pornhub. The group has threatened to release the sensitive data unless a ransom is paid in Bitcoin, escalating concerns over cybersecurity.

Despite the scope and scale of the breach being unclear, Reuters was able to verify the authenticity of some of the data through conversations with former Pornhub customers. Notably, the breach's details were shared by cybersecurity news outlet Bleeping Computer.

Pornhub has attributed this breach to an incident involving Mixpanel, a third-party data analytics provider, casting doubt on the integrity of its cybersecurity protocols. The unfolding situation adds another chapter to ShinyHunters' notorious history of high-profile cyber incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand
2
New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

 New Zealand
3
The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Systemic Ecological Risk
Blog

The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Syste...

 Global
4
Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–Enabled Learning
Blog

Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–E...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025