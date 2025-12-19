TikTok's American Evolution: A New Chapter

In a significant development, TikTok has reached an agreement to transfer its U.S. business to a consortium of American investors, including Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX. This move ensures that the platform continues its operations in the United States, adhering to user data protection and national security requirements.

The deal, which is anticipated to finalize by January 22, will see these investors owning half of the new joint venture. Notably, Oracle will manage local user data storage to safeguard against external interference. This decision marks a pivotal moment in addressing prolonged uncertainties about TikTok's future in the U.S.

Over recent years, TikTok faced potential bans due to national security concerns, prompting bipartisan legislation demanding a change in ownership from China's ByteDance. The platform faced a series of executive orders and fluctuating negotiations during Trump's presidency, leading to the current resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)