Left Menu

TikTok's American Evolution: A New Chapter

TikTok has finalized a deal to transfer its U.S. operations to American investors Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX. The agreement ensures continued operations, addresses U.S. data security concerns, and restructures ownership. Amid political pressures and executive orders, TikTok navigated challenges to remain active within the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 19-12-2025 04:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 04:56 IST
TikTok's American Evolution: A New Chapter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, TikTok has reached an agreement to transfer its U.S. business to a consortium of American investors, including Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX. This move ensures that the platform continues its operations in the United States, adhering to user data protection and national security requirements.

The deal, which is anticipated to finalize by January 22, will see these investors owning half of the new joint venture. Notably, Oracle will manage local user data storage to safeguard against external interference. This decision marks a pivotal moment in addressing prolonged uncertainties about TikTok's future in the U.S.

Over recent years, TikTok faced potential bans due to national security concerns, prompting bipartisan legislation demanding a change in ownership from China's ByteDance. The platform faced a series of executive orders and fluctuating negotiations during Trump's presidency, leading to the current resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025