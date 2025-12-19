ByteDance's Strategic Move: Selling TikTok's US Assets

ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, announced significant progress in resolving its U.S. regulatory issues by signing binding agreements with major investors. This move involves selling over 80% of its U.S. assets to American and international investors.

The agreement, revealed by TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, aims to circumvent a potential U.S. government ban originally proposed during Donald Trump's presidency. It aligns with a previous agreement from September attempting to extract TikTok's U.S. assets from its global operations.

The new venture, TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, will include Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX as significant stakeholders. This development marks a crucial step in ending a protracted period of uncertainty concerning TikTok's future in the U.S. market.

(With inputs from agencies.)