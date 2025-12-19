Massive $10 Billion AI Security Pact Between Google Cloud and Palo Alto Networks
Google Cloud and Palo Alto Networks announce an expanded $10 billion deal focused on artificial intelligence security services. The partnership will see Palo Alto migrate to Google’s platform and enhance AI-driven offerings. The deal highlights AI's increasing role in cybersecurity amid evolving threats.
In a landmark deal, Google Cloud and cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks have unveiled a substantial $10 billion partnership focused on enhancing artificial intelligence security services. A source has described it as Google Cloud's largest-ever security services contract.
The agreement involves Palo Alto's transition to Google's platform, complemented by the introduction of new AI-driven services. This development underscores the growing demand for AI in cybersecurity amidst escalating cyber threats, according to BJ Jenkins, president of Palo Alto Networks.
The collaboration further cements Google Cloud's strong market position against competitors like Amazon and Microsoft. Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora brings a deep understanding of Google, having served as its former chief business officer.
