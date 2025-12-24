Left Menu

Building AI Future: Aligning Skills for a Viksit Bharat

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary chaired a meeting focused on integrating AI into India's national skilling roadmap, supporting the 'Viksit Bharat' vision. Emphasizing continuous upskilling and collaboration, the initiative aims to create a workforce ready for AI-driven global demands, involving industry and governmental cooperation.

Updated: 24-12-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:07 IST
In a move to bolster India's AI capabilities, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary spearheaded a strategic meeting aimed at integrating AI into the national skilling roadmap. The consultation sought to harmonize policy, industry needs, and skill development to foster an economically advanced India, termed as 'Viksit Bharat.'

The initiative is part of the IndiaAI Mission's FutureSkills pillar, reviewing key programs like SOAR, AI Careers for Women, and partnerships with tech giants. It emphasizes continuous learning and ensures that educational systems align with real-world AI demands.

The meeting highlighted the need for strong industry partnership in curriculum design and emphasized adaptable learning paths and hands-on projects as critical for preparing a future-ready workforce in the rapidly evolving AI sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

