Celebrations Erupt Across Iran After Reports of Khamenei's Death
Iranians took to the streets in Tehran and other cities to celebrate reports of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death following U.S.-Israel strikes. Videos on social media showed people honking car horns and displaying images of protesters from January's anti-government demonstrations. Iran has not officially responded to the news.
Celebrations broke out across Tehran and other Iranian cities after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following coordinated U.S.-Israel strikes.
Eyewitnesses reported that Tehran, Karaj, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Abdanan saw enthusiastic public gatherings, with many honking car horns and holding protester photos from January's demonstrations.
The Iranian government has yet to issue a response to Trump's statement, while videos of the celebrations have surfaced on social media, though their authenticity remains unverified by Reuters.
