Epic Fury: US-Israel's Bold Strike Against Iran
The United States and Israel launched a coordinated attack on Iran, reportedly killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with missile strikes, leading to heightened tensions and fears of escalating conflict in the Middle East. The operation aimed to neutralize threats and prevent Iran's nuclear capabilities.
The United States and Israel executed a large-scale military offensive against Iran, claiming the life of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to President Donald Trump. Despite initial reports, Iranian media insisted that Khamenei is alive and leading counter-efforts.
The strikes, termed as 'Operation Epic Fury' by the Pentagon, have sparked chaos, with Iran firing missiles in retaliation, impacting several countries, including Israel and Gulf States. The U.S. and Israel target Iran's military infrastructure, aiming to eliminate nuclear threats and stabilize the region.
As tensions rise, oil markets brace for disruption, potentially leading to price surges. The UN Security Council called for immediate de-escalation, but Trump reaffirmed continued military action until peace is achieved. With air raids intensifying, the situation threatens to spiral into a broader conflict.
