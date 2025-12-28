SatCom Spectrum Face-off: Government Sets New Challenges for Starlink and Telecom Giants

Satellite communication services in India are on the brink of expansion with key players including Elon Musk's Starlink navigating government-imposed security protocols. Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia indicates spectrum allocation is contingent on compliance.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is finalizing spectrum pricing while balancing contrasting views with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) over various points, including spectrum fees and connection charges in urban areas.

Meanwhile, the government is exploring relief for Vodafone Idea (VIL) amidst its significant financial burdens but maintains it has not provided any direct aid so far while holding a substantial equity stake in the company.